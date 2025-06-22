Desmond Bane Compares Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero To NBA Greats
The Orlando Magic assembled a “core four” after acquiring an elite shot-creating, three-point threat. Praised for his high character, Desmond Bane had the Magic at the top of his list when informed he might be traded from Memphis. Aside from on-court ability, this added to the feeling of a perfect fit.
Beyond enjoying Florida’s weather with his family, Bane expressed excitement about playing alongside rising superstar Paolo Banchero. He compared him to NBA greats who could do it all, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, in a recent appearance on The Young Man and The Three.
"I think he's very underrated," Bane said. "He's 6-foot-10, physical, puts the ball on the ground, turn around jump shots. As his game starts expanding and continues to slow down, making all the reads, players that are still playing at this time of the season, are doing everything. Tyrese Haliburton does everything. Jokic won it the other year, he does everything. Shai is a dominant scorer. But he's smart too, and makes the right play. You've got to get to that level where you're, you're doing everything. I think he's right there. He's doing it young. Franz, he's right there, similar to where he’s playmaking, he’s scoring. So it’s a very exciting time in Orlando."
Although Bane will miss the Grizzlies, he's ready to join a roster chasing title contention next season.
"I really like our group," Bane added. "It's unfortunate that I'm leaving Memphis because we had something going there. But I'm walking into a really good situation, good weather. I love the sunshine. I love the water. So it seems like a good fit, I'm definitely excited about the opportunity."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Face Franchise-Altering Decisions In Critical Offseason
NBA Insider Jumps On Orlando Magic Bandwagon After Blockbuster Trade
Four-Time NBA Champion Gets Extra Nitpicky With Desmond Bane Criticism