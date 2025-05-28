Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Predicted For High NBA Honor
The Orlando Magic have one or two players with potential to be on an All-NBA team, but injuries prevented that from happening this year.
CBS Sports believes Paolo Banchero could have that opportunity within the next few years.
"During the first five games of Banchero's third NBA season, he was averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists before an oblique injury sidelined him for nearly two-and-a-half months. That injury essentially ended his bid for All-NBA honors," CBS Sports wrote.
"The No. 1 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft should be the favorite to become the next player from his draft class to earn All-NBA honors. The start of his third season was a glimpse of how he can become a top-15 player in the league as soon as next season if he can improve his overall efficiency."
Banchero has a lot of room for growth in his game, but the foundation is there. He has what it takes to be considered one of the best players in the league if he stays healthy.
If Banchero's teammates can continue developing at an elite level as well, the Magic's playoff chances will increase. That will give the former No. 1 pick a better case to be chosen for an All-NBA team in the not-too-distant future.
