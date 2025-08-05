ESPN Questions Orlando Magic's Potential As Championship Contender
The Orlando Magic front office feels like the acquisition of guard Desmond Bane puts them into contender status. They wouldn't have traded four unprotected first round picks if they didn't feel this was a move that could catapult them into an Eastern conference championship appearance.
Magic fans are also really excited about Bane's arrival. The Magic community across the country have raved the entire offseason about how well general manager Anthony Parker patched up the few holes their team had left.
Even ESPN would agree that the Magic belong in the same category as the other contending teams. In their latest tier list, a pair of analysts have considered the Magic a team with "an extended championship window". With Bane, 27, being the only core player over the age of 24, there's no doubt that a championship window is open.
The Magic joined a small group of teams fans should feel very secure about. Other teams in this tier included the championship-winning Oklahoma City Thunder, the 60-win Cleveland Cavaliers, the two-seeded Houston Rockets, and Eastern conference championship runner-up New York Knicks.
"The question with Orlando is whether adding Desmond Bane vaults the Magic into the contender ranks."- ESPN on question with ORL
Despite lumping the Magic into a category of potential dynasties, ESPN still had a concern regarding whether or not the Magic can even compete as well as the other teams in their category. Bane's potential to be a star player along with forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner was a concern for analysts Tim Bontemps and Kevin Pulton.
The duo acknowledged the championship window that's opened up because of the Bane deal, but still feel it's important to note how expensive the team will get over the next few years. The other four teams they're categorized with have less cap space than Orlando and two of the teams have higher payrolls, according to Spotrac.
"And they're payroll is getting expensive quickly, with all four players set to make at least $32.4 million in 2026-27 when Banchero's extension kicks in"- ESPN on ORL's payroll
You have to spend money to make money. It cost money to build windows. The Magic know this and so do the other teams they share a tier with.
The tier list also mentioned the team's mediocre record last season, but also attributed "part" of the mediocre season to injuries. "In part due to injuries to starters Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs andFranz Wagner, the Magic went 41-41 last season."
While ESPN feels positively about Orlando's future, it's clear they have the Magic on the outside looking in within this tier of contenders. Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on efficient shooting splits.
