NBA Insider Gives Orlando Magic Offseason Grade For Desmond Bane Trade
The Orlando Magic are making moves to become one of top teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
The Magic traded for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies and added Tyus Jones from the Phoenix Suns in free agency to boost playmaking abilities and depth. It is expected to help them improve from last season's first-round playoff loss.
The Athletic's NBA insider Josh Robbins graded the Magic's offseason and gave them an "A-" for their efforts.
"If there was any question before about how relevant the Magic were, that’s settled now, thanks to the team’s trade for Desmond Bane and, to a lesser extent, the signing of Tyus Jones and additions of assistant coaches Joe Prunty and God Shammgod," Robbins wrote.
"The Magic also reached a maximum-salary contract extension with their top player, Paolo Banchero. Orlando may be in the East title-contention mix and should field its best team since Dwight Howard’s heyday. Sounds great, right? Why an A-minus instead of an A? The price to trade for Bane included four unprotected first-round picks and a 2029 first-round pick swap, and that price will feel even heavier if the outgoing 2026 first-rounder becomes a lottery pick because Phoenix falters."
While the price to acquire Bane was expensive, the Magic are hoping to be one of the top teams in the league with their core already in tact. This means the Magic won't need to add top-tier rookies every year while they are in their championship window.
Orlando will consistently add new players to the team, but the core is pretty much locked in for the foreseeable future. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Bane are under contract for a majority of the rest of the decade, while players like Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Moe Wagner, Goga Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr. are all on team-friendly deals that will help the Magic get to where they want to go.
The roster in place now might be the best Orlando has had since the team was in the NBA Finals back in 2009 and in order to get back there, the Magic will have to execute the front office's plan to a tee.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Makes Huge Leap In Player Rankings
Orlando Magic Need Franz Wagner To Improve In Key Area
Orlando Magic Set To Play Two International Games Next Season
Orlando Magic Predicted To Part Ways With Former NBA Lottery Pick