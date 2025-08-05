Magic's Paolo Banchero Receives Playful Jab From Michael Jordan
Before the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he was already regarded as one of the most talented players to come through Duke. During his one-and-done season, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Still, it wasn’t enough to carry the Blue Devils past North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. Now signed with Jordan Brand, Banchero has found himself on the receiving end of some playful and petty jokes from Michael Jordan himself.
Michael Jordan's Hilarious Diss:
During a recent interview with BET, Banchero revealed Jordan gave him a hard time when they first met, playfully dissing Duke by using a common nickname tied to the storied rivalry.
"He gave me a hard time," Banchero said. "I remember the first time I met him. You know what the first thing he said was, ‘What's up Dookie?’ Obviously, that rivalry goes very far back, and we both are passionate about our schools. But one thing we have in common is that we're both part of this brand. Jordan being with his greatness. I’'\m just very lucky to be able to represent him in this brand and add my own greatness to it."
Signed to Jordan Brand for nearly three years, Banchero is climbing the ladder as a featured athlete fully endorsing the Air Jordan 40, one of the latest additions to the collection.
" I'll tell you that right now," Banchero added. "It's gonna be a lot of buckets, a lot of dunks, a lot of highlights in those shoes right there. So I can't wait for next year to put them on and put on a show."
Reflecting on the NBA Draft:
In his only season at Duke, Banchero earned NCAA All-Tournament and All-Region honors, setting high expectations for his rookie year. He delivered by winning Rookie of the Year and establishing himself as a superstar due to his strong frame and shot-creating ability.
Despite the media spotlight after college, he’s found success and now shares excitement and advice with players preparing for the next step in their careers.
"Really happy for the guys," Banchero said. "It's a dream come true for all these guys. They're able to complete this goal for their friends and family and hopefully start off their great careers ... I would just say embrace every moment. It's gonna feel like a blur. It's gonna be a lot going on, especially as the number one pick. You're going to have the most media attention, the most questions. I would just say embrace it."
Excitement for next season:
Ready to lead the Magic into contention alongside Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, Banchero is ecstatic about the addition of Desmond Bane.
"I'm just looking forward to competing at a high level," Banchero stated. "Going to hopefully take the east and just get around this new team and this new energy, new vibes. Desmond Bane is a hell of a player, so I can't wait to share the court with him and just compete with him."
