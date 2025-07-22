ESPN Slams Orlando Magic For Huge Draft Mistake
The Orlando Magic’s front office has spent the first half of the 2020s making good moves to reestablish the organization as a contender. From hiring Jamahl Mosley to drafting Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, there hasn’t been much to complain about in the past five years. However, it hasn’t been perfect.
Recently, ESPN compiled a list of the biggest roster mistakes by every NBA team since 2020. For the Magic, it’s the choice to draft Jett Howard in 2023.
“Two seasons into his career, No. 11 pick Howard is averaging 3.8 points per game and making just 29% of his 3-point attempts,” it wrote. “He has played 14 total minutes across two playoff series. Howard's selection was a fiasco for the Magic for three reasons. First, he was a reach at the time (he went 20th in ESPN's final mock draft), and the gamble hasn't paid off.”
“Second, his stalled development is a particular problem because Orlando thought he could help correct its longtime struggles,” it added. “He hasn't. And third, players picked soon after Howard include Dereck Lively II (12th), Gradey Dick (13th), Jordan Hawkins (14th) and Brandin Podziemski (19th), all of whom have contributed much more than Howard in the NBA.”
Orlando’s place in the list is No. 20, which falls in the category of draft disasters. It’s not the worst place to be in the rankings, but it’s a cautionary tale about reaching for the wrong guy. Howard may still develop into a solid role player, but he isn’t looking like a former No. 11 pick.
