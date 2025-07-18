Former Magic Player Passes Steph Curry in GOAT Debate
There is no denying Shaquille O’Neal as perhaps the most dominant player to ever step foot on a court. From championships to All-Star appearances and MVP selections, Shaq is among the best players ever. Recently, Bleacher Report acknowledged O’Neal’s greatness by placing him No. 6 on its top 100 players of all time list.
“What happens when the unstoppable force is the immovable object? That would be Shaquille O’Neal,” it wrote. “There has perhaps never been a more imposing possession-by-possession force. Early-era Shaq is probably the closest comp we have to a Peak Zion Williamson Who Plays Defense. Even in later years, as his conditioning came under fire, he remained unguardable on the block and when going downhill.”
“To call him overpowering would be a disservice. So many of his offensive touches felt completely hopeless for the defense,” it added. “Whatever you think of his work ethic, lasting in the NBA for nearly two decades qualifies as overwhelming longevity.
While most of O’Neal’s success occurred in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, his impact with the Orlando Magic will live on. O’Neal earned Rookie of the Year honors while also racking up All-Star selections in each of his four seasons in Orlando.
Moreover, he led the organization to its first finals appearance alongside Penny Hardaway through a menacing Eastern Conference landscape. In 295 games with the Magic, O’Neal averaged 27 points and 12.5 rebounds while blocking 2.8 shots.
