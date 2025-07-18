The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Hall Of Famer Lands On Elite List

Being recognized as a top 100 player of all time is no easy accomplishment, and the dominance of this ex-Orlando Magic great demonstrates what the selection means.

Detailed view of the Orlando Magic logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
Detailed view of the Orlando Magic logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center.
If it weren’t for Shaquille O’Neal, there is no question Dwight Howard would be the greatest big man to ever suit up for the Orlando Magic. In some ways, his dominance was almost like a reincarnation of Shaq. Howard’s career post-Orlando didn’t turn out as planned, but it didn’t stop him from becoming a top 100 player.

In a recent top 100 list, Bleacher Report has Howard at No. 52. 

“Dwight Howard’s overarching dominance and appeal continue to be weathered by the march of time,” it wrote. “The game moved away from bigs with his exact offensive skill set, particularly when they show a resistance to screen-and-roll volume. Back issues, among other problems, also began to dull his impact before he turned 30, as well.”

“All of that in mind, he still has the resume of someone who can contend for top-50 placement,” it added. “People remember him most for his generational defense. Rightfully so, too. There was a time, though, when he was among the two or three most sought-after building blocks in the entire league.”

After O’Neal’s departure, the only time Orlando made it back to the NBA Finals was with Howard as the leader. From 2009 to 2011, Howard won the Defensive Player of the Year award three straight times. He is the only player in NBA history to achieve such a feat.

In 621 games for the Magic, Howard averaged 18.4 points and 13 rebounds with 2.2 blocks. Six of his eight All-Star selections happened during his eight seasons in Orlando, further illustrating his dominance with the franchise.

