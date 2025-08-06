Ex-NBA Executive Slams Magic For Paolo Banchero Decision
The Orlando Magic wasted no time this summer rewarding franchise cornerstone Paolo Banchero with a five-year, $239 million maximum rookie contract extension. Banchero’s play since entering the league in 2022 illustrates his worth, but it hasn’t stopped chatter about whether or not the 22-year-old’s new deal is overkill.
Recently, former Memphis Grizzlies vice president of basketball operations and NBA columnist John Hollinger criticized the Magic for the terms of Banchero’s contract.
“Banchero is a fine player, but I’m a little worried about this contract,” Hollinger wrote in The Athletic. “First of all, my BORD$ isn’t totally sure that Banchero is a max player.”
“The Magic gave Banchero an immediate escalator to 30 percent of the cap even if he makes third-team All-NBA, setting up the same situation that Detroit (Cade Cunningham) and Cleveland (Evan Mobley) landed in a year ago, rather than negotiating a lower number if he didn’t make the first team,” Hollinger added.
Hollinger compared the similarities between Banchero’s deal and the five-year, $225 million contract Orlando gave forward Franz Wagner last season. Hollinger also expressed concern at the lack of team-friendly stipulations for Banchero.
“The Magic gave Banchero a fifth-year player option; between the 30 percent supermax and the player option, they basically squeezed all the potential upside out of the deal,” Hollinger wrote. “Maybe Banchero is awesome this year, and it doesn’t matter, but you don’t do a contract like this unless the player is so incredible that it’s a median outcome. Otherwise, the Magic gave up everything in this contract and got zero concessions.”
Hollinger believes Banchero may experience a decline, which would increase the financial risk for the franchise.
“The potential for Banchero to have a Julius Randle-ish year and back into third-team All-NBA is very real and would be a massive problem for the Magic given their luxury-tax issues over the coming four-year window.”
Banchero averaged a career-high 25.9 points last season. Despite being eliminated after five games in the first round against the Boston Celtics, Banchero’s 29.4 points gave him the sixth-highest scoring average in the postseason.
After winning Rookie of the Year in 2022, Banchero followed up the achievement with his first All-Star selection. In three seasons with the Magic, Banchero is averaging 22.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.
