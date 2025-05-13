Ex- Orlando Magic Star Relates To Luka Dončić's Pain Of Being Traded
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Dončić was an emotional experience for him.
Former Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo knows all about Dončić's pain.
Recently, Oladipo spoke about the feeling of being traded on his podcast.
"I didn't know I got traded, I had no idea I was getting traded," Oladipo said. "And I cried in my driveway, I had just bought a house in Orlando, too."
Oladipo was selected No. 2 in the 2013 draft by the Magic. At the end of the 2015-16 season, Oladipo was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that brought Serge Ibaka to Orlando.
"The No. 2 pick don't get traded," Oladipo said. "You're supposed to be at your same organization for a while."
Oladipo said he could tell something was different in the building the day before Orlando traded him,
.
"I could just tell, people are terrible at hiding things," Oladipo said. "I kinda knew, but I didn't know, and I didn't necessarily want to believe it. I just bought a crib."
"I felt like I was improving every year over there," Oladipo added. "It was tough for me to deal with because, again, it was embarrassing for me."
In three seasons with the Magic, Oladipo averaged 15.9 points and four assists. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard solidified himself as a two-way threat, averaging over 1.5 steals.
"If Luka getting traded, now the whole narrative is nobody's safe, like it's kind of a normality," Oladipo said. "But back then, it just felt like okay, so you don't want me, you ain't think I was good enough."
More Magic Coverage
Ex-Orlando Magic All-Star Has Warning For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Were Close To Trade Deadline Deal
NBA Great Believes Ex-Orlando Magic Guard Could Be Today's Steph Curry
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com