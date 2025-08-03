Examining Orlando Magic's Potential Biggest Mistake In Free Agency
Last season was not kind to the Orlando Magic. The organization was ravaged by injuries as it limped to a first-round playoff exit in consecutive years. However, the front office has used the offseason to significantly improve the roster. Although some wonder if the moves were enough.
Recently, ClutchPoints criticized the Magic for failing to provide adequate depth behind often-injured guard Jalen Suggs. He missed the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in March. Before the operation, the 24-year-old only appeared in one game in 2025 due to back spasms and discomfort in his knee.
There are arguments to be made for and against this criticism, and we will explore both.
Why The Magic Are Fine
The acquisition of Desmond Bane takes significant pressure off Suggs. Bane is the more skilled scorer of the two. Suggs can be reassigned to a different role that better utilizes his defensive prowess.
The addition of Bane provides Suggs the opportunity to gradually increase his minutes while recovering. The acquisition of Tyus Jones is also crucial, as he provides the reserve unit with a reliable facilitator who can take some starting minutes from Suggs if needed.
Let’s not forget Anthony Black. He is know for defense but improved offensively last year.
Black experienced a drop in 3-point percentage (39.4 percent to 31.8 percent), but he significantly improved his scoring average (4.6 points to 9.4 points) while also enhancing his defensive statistics.
Black played a key role behind Suggs last season and is still just 21. I
Also, first-round pick Jase Richardson looks like he can crack the rotation soon.
Why The Magic Should Have Added More
Take away Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and Orlando had limited offensive output last season. Even with them on the court, there are still limitations.
The bench scoring was No. 17. The problem with being injury-prone is relying too much on an average bench. With this in mind, Orlando could have done more.
Jones is a responsible ball-handler, but he’s not going to score in bunches. Perhaps someone like D’Angelo Russell may have been a better option. Despite a down year, Russell still averages 17.3 points and 5.7 assists for his career.
It’s easy to speculate what Orlando could or should have done, and hindsight is always 20-20. This is a better team than last year, no question. However, it is impossible to predict how next season plays out.
