Examining the Case for Magic's Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs on 2028 United States Olympic Roster
With the 2024 Paris Olympic basketball tournament officially a thing of the past, the United States remains atop the Olympic hoops world following a fifth consecutive gold medal.
A thriller saw the Americans outlast host nation France in the tournament’s final, meaning one of the most accomplished United States rosters ever assembled has the hardware to support its status among immortals. In a way, this iteration of the now-17-time gold medalists is a changing of the guard – the United States’ top three scorers were 36-year-old Stephen Curry, 39-year-old LeBron James and 35-year-old Kevin Durant.
They’re at the forefront of a sport’s entire generation. Now they can ride off into the sunset knowing, between training camps, exhibitions and the six games contested in Paris, these last five weeks are likely the last time they’ll share the floor in the same uniform.
So it will be the Americans’ turn to play host to the Olympics in four years, when the newly constructed Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, is the basketball venue at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. But in doing so, the roster of 12 players will look vastly different.
The question then raised is who will sport the red, white and blue on home soil? And, in terms of the Orlando Magic, could its star young forward Paolo Banchero earn a nod? Would Jalen Suggs be able to make the team and carve out a role in a hypothetical future rotation? Each has USA Basketball experience in their past in some fashion.
It’s a complex question to answer so far out, but in the interest of projecting four years into the future, let’s examine their case further.
First, who from this year’s team returns in 2028?
To determine the true candidacy for roster contention Banchero or Suggs possesses, or any other hopeful for that matter, it must first be understood how many open spots will be available.
Regarding the forwards and centers who won gold with the United States in Paris, when LA ‘28 rolls around, Anthony Davis will be 35, Bam Adebayo 31, Joel Embiid 34, Kevin Durant 39, LeBron James 43 and Jayson Tatum 30.
Assuming Durant and James’ Olympic careers are done, it then becomes a case of how many of the remaining aging veterans will be selected again in 2028. Jayson Tatum told ESPN that his diminished role won’t play a factor in how he views his candidacy for the next Olympic team, meaning the two-time gold medalist could very well be back for a third. As for Adebayo, Embiid and Davis, the odds they suit up for the U.S. again is likely no greater than a 50-50 shot.
With past teams, there has always been a desire for size – a fulfillment not always met with the constructed rosters. It’s fair to expect some turnover in the frontcourt in four years.
In terms of guards, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton figure to make strong cases to return as they’ll be 27 and 28 in 2028, respectively. Devin Booker’s invaluable role could become even more prominent if he returns when he’s 31 years old. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday will be 34 and 38, though, and could be where some variance creeps in aside from Curry’s absence.
The case for Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs
Orlando’s 21-year-old phenom made his U.S. Men’s National Team debut last summer at the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup. The Americans finished fourth – a catalyzing spark in the coming together of possibly America’s greatest roster for the Paris Games – but Banchero was a valuable contributor, scoring 9.3 points per game. He grabbed 3.4 rebounds and dished out 1.6 assists per game, shot 58% from the field and played 17.4 minutes per game throughout the tournament.
In January, Banchero was named to the 41-athlete player pool for the Men’s National Team.
As he enters his third professional season, already an NBA Rookie of the Year and All-Star, his playmaking and scoring abilities continue to evolve as emerges into a path of superstardom. Should that trajectory continue, a 25-year-old Banchero would shape up nicely for roster contention in Los Angeles.
As for Suggs, his Men’s National Select Team experience this summer with Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley is a positive sign for his potential inclusion going forward. The Magic’s fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft put together his best season to date in year three with Orlando, scoring 12.6 points per game in 75 games throughout the regular season. His scoring efficiency saw huge jumps forward, shooting 47.1% from the field, 39.7% from three and boasting a 57.8% effective field goal percentage – all career-best marks.
Combined with an All-Defensive Second Team nod, Suggs was one of the best perimeter defenders across the entire NBA in 2023-24, earning consideration for both Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year from voters.
To improve his candidacy, the 22-year-old will likely need to validate his two-way capability with consistency over the next few years. Already a three-time gold medalist with U.S. Junior National Teams, participation in upcoming FIBA events would be of value as well.
Who else could contend for spots?
Banchero’s spot is by no means certain for 2028, as he’ll likely be entrenched in challenges from the likes of other established NBA talents. How the team’s selection committee views Banchero’s positional role determines more of who he’d be challenging for spot contention.
If they want the playmaking wing Orlando utilizes most, Jalen Williams, Scottie Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Miller, Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson are among those that could be in contention for LA. If they see him as more of a traditional four who can rotate in at the five, Chet Holmgren, Dereck Lively II, Evan Mobley, Trayce Jackson-Davis and others figure to be potential contenders.
That’s not taking into account possible future superstars Cooper Flagg or AJ Dybantsa, who many figure to not be quite ready for 2028. But as projected high draft picks loaded with upside, it’s not entirely out of line to suggest they could be in the conversation in LA.
Suggs’ competition is steep, too, but his calling card would be the type of two-way, do-it-all guard of Holiday or White’s caliber now. Still, guard Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Brandin Podziemski, Trae Young, Austin Reaves or Desmond Bane could be just some of the names Suggs would be mentioned alongside for the potential Olympic roster spots in 2028.
Final Verdict
Banchero’s path to a roster spot, at least currently, feels more likely than Suggs, but an exercise such as this one always comes with variance and surprises. If the duo continues upon their development that has them as two critical pieces of the Magic’s young core, the Americans could call upon either one of them to take the challenge of defending gold in Los Angeles.
As the global game grows, there’s never been more importance placed on the construction of the United States’ Olympic roster.
Big shoes will need to be filled to secure a sixth straight gold on home soil. Banchero and Suggs could answer the call.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner makes All-Olympic Second Team: Wagner's impressive summer with Germany made him one of the 10 best players in the Olympics. CLICK HERE
Tristan da Silva's potential future with Germany: The Magic rookie was named by German captain Dennis Schroder as a possible future member of the German national team. CLICK HERE
'They're going to be so much fun': Noah Eagle and Dwyane Wade are excited to see more of the Magic in 2024-25. CLICK HERE