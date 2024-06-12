NBA Insider Would Be 'Surprised' If Magic Sign Clippers Forward Paul George
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George have been one of the more common free-agency stories this offseason.
The Magic have the cap space to pull off a deal for the 34-year-old forward, but is George willing to move cross-country to join a young and ascending franchise rather than signing with a more established contender?
ESPN reporter and NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Orlando is one of the teams that have shown interest in George, but he doubts Orlando will swing a deal for the nine-time All-Star. In the same conversation on the Pat McAfee Show, Windhorst also mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers as a possibility for George.
"The two teams that are expected to have a serious look at [George] are the 76ers, who have opened up cap space to give him a max contract over $50 million to start; or the Orlando Magic, who are in desperate need of scoring in their backcourt," Windhorst said. "They were a fifth-place team in the East this year, they've got all their draft picks going forward [and] they got cap space. I would be surprised if he went there, but I also don't want to dismiss it."
NBA insider Marc Stein also reported Orlando as a possible suitor for George and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
"Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson," Stein wrote. "The Clippers certainly hope to retain George in free agency, but they’ve made it clear by letting negotiations drag out to this point that they want to do it at their price."
George's skills complement any roster. In 2023-24, the six-time All-NBA player averaged 22.6 points per game and shot a career-best 41.3 percent on his 3-point attempts. George also has made the playoffs 11 times, and that experience could only help a Magic team that was the fifth-youngest in the NBA.
George also has spoken highly of the Magic during their playoff run and singled out Paolo Banchero as a rising superstar. Banchero averaged 27 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the Magic's seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Paolo has been the ultimate star," George said. "He's been phenomenal, he's been sensational, a true superstar. ... I love his tenacity. He's one of the strongest players that I played against. ... He is a man-child literally playing a man's game at such a young age."
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
