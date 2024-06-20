NBA Free Agency: 3 Best Shooting Guards Available to Magic
ORLANDO— On June 6, NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The three best shooting guards available to the Orlando Magic include a four-time champion and a sixth man ready for a big payday.
The Magic had one of the league's most stifling defenses in 2023-24, allowing the fourth-fewest points per game at 108.4. But the offense managed only 110.5 points a game and even fewer (100.3) in the postseason.
These three players have outside shooting credentials that the Magic could use. Orlando ranked last in the NBA for 3-pointers made.
Last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley shot 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, ranking 11th in the NBA among players who attempted five or more threes a game. His career rate is 38.5 percent.
Beasley, who is 27, averaged 11 points in 79 games (77 starts) in 2023-24.
Perhaps most interesting about Beasley’s situation is that last year he played for Milwaukee on a prove-it deal — the veteran minimum of roughly $2.7 million. Now that he has proven his value playing for the Bucks, seeing what he commands could dictate whether or not Orlando makes him a top target.
Let’s be clear: Thompson is a future Hall of Famer and arguably the second-best three-point shooter in NBA history behind his Splash Brother Steph Curry. Unfortunately, the five-time All-Star, who also made the All-NBA team twice, is no longer at the peak of his powers.
Once one of the best defenders in the league, Thompson’s mobility has suffered due to multiple injuries, including an ACL tear in his left knee and tearing his right Achilles in 2020.
Last season, at age 34, he averaged 17.9 points and shot 38.7 percent on his 3-point attempts. But his defensive rating, which at its best was 103.6 in 2014-15, was a career-worst 117.8.
"The Magic can open up an excess of sixty million dollars in cap space this off-season. ... One name to keep an eye on, Klay Thompson, I'm told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson," NBA Insider Shams Charania said.
If Thompson is open to a pay cut — he made north of $43 million last season — he could be an option for the Magic.
1. Malik Monk
Due to league rules, the most that the Sacramento Kings can offer Malik Monk is a four-year, $78 million deal. Orlando can afford more.
Monk, 26, averaged career highs in points (15.4) and assists (5.1), which helped him finish second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. In his past four seasons in Sacramento, Monk has made 37.2 percent of his three-pointers.
As a potential starter in Orlando, Monk's average annual salary could be $20 million or more.
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
