NBA Free Agency: Nic Claxton's Strengths Complement Magic's Needs
ORLANDO — With the Brooklyn Nets stuck in limbo, could the Orlando Magic sway one of their free agents to join a budding contender?
Nic Claxton is one of the better centers available when NBA free agency begins June 30, along with the New York Knicks' Isaiah Hartenstein and the New Orleans Pelicans' Jonas Valančiūnas.
In 2023-24, Claxton averaged 11.8 points, a career-high 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-11 center was a defensive presence around the rim, averaging 2.1 blocks, the second-best mark of his five-year career. Claxton also had a career-high 30 double-doubles.
Claxton's improvement as a rebounder and passer could make him an appealing option around the league for teams needing a center. Orlando ranked 25th in rebounds per game. Adding a center who can pass could also help open up the offense for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Orlando was 15-5 in games when Wendell Carter Jr. or Goga Bitadze had at least three assists. Claxton had 24 games with at least three assists.
The Magic would have a difficult decision to make if it lands a center in free agency. With Wendell Carter Jr. and Moe Wagner under contract, Orlando likely would have to cut ties with one of the two. Wagner has a team option for next season while Carter Jr. has two years left on his deal.
At 25 years old, Claxton may be scratching the surface of his potential. According to Spotrac, the Magic have roughly $50 million in salary cap space. HoopsHype has reported that NBA executives expect Claxton's next contract would have an average annual salary of $20 million to $25 million.
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.
