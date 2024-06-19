NBA Free Agency: Magic Could Catch Hartenstein on Rebound
ORLANDO — With $50 million of cap space and the possibility of proven players available at multiple positions of need, the Orlando Magic can go in a multitude of directions in free agency to build on their success.
Among the players who could be available on June 30 is one the Magic nearly signed two years ago: New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.
"Before joining the Knicks (two years for $16 million), Hartenstein nearly signed with Orlando," Yahoo Sports Jake Fischer said. "However, Orlando doesn’t seem like the most obvious fit either, as that mutual interest predated Mo Wagner’s emergence as a bona fide backup, Jonathan Isaac’s return to defensive dominance, and the Magic ultimately dismissing trade offers for Wendell Carter before February’s trade deadline."
Hartenstein, 26, is set to make much more than $8 million a year after he cemented himself as a more than reliable first-string center for the Knicks. In the 49 games that he started for New York, Hartenstein averaged 8.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.24 blocks. Hartenstein also had 10 double-doubles.
Hartenstein's ability as a rebounder could fill a vital need for the Magic. In 2023-24, Orlando ranked 25th in rebounds per game. His ability as a passer is a bonus. Orlando was 15-5 in games when Goga Bitadze or Wendell Carter Jr. had at least three assists.
Hartenstein appeared in all 82 regular-season games in 2022-23 and 75 games last season. Carter Jr. has yet to play more than 62 games in a season in his six-year career.
Carter Jr. still has two years left on his contract, while Moe Wagner has a team option for $8 million. If the Magic were to sign Hartenstein, then Carter or Wagner could be a potential trade asset to improve the backcourt.
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.
