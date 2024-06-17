NBA Free Agency: Magic, Warriors' Thompson Reportedly Have 'Mutual Interest'
ORLANDO — The reported connection between longtime Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson and the Orlando Magic is getting stronger.
"For the first time in Thompson’s career, he has shown an appetite to explore external options," The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater said. "There remains mutual interest between Thompson and the Orlando Magic, according to league sources. The Warriors have made clear they want to bring Thompson back at the right price and in the right role."
The need for Orlando to add a shooter of Thompson's caliber is clear. The Magic, which made the playoffs largely because of their defense and the play of their rising young stars Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage and last in 3-pointers made per game.
Thompson, a five-time All-Star who also has made the All-NBA team twice, is one of the greatest outside shooters in league history.
At age 34, he averaged 17.9 points and shot 38.7 percent on his 3-point attempts. His playoff experience — and those four NBA titles — would be invaluable for a Magic roster that was the fifth-youngest in the NBA.
With nearly $50 million in cap space according to Spotrac and the ability to open up to $66 million, Orlando has money to spend this offseason.
Thompson made more than $43 million last year, but according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst: "Klay, he's going to have to take a pay cut, he's coming down."
NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.
MAGIC LAND TOPIĆ?: Could a knee injury force the projected top-five pick to fall to the Magic with the No. 18 overall pick? CLICK HERE
HOW WILL MAGIC APPROACH FREE AGENCY?: The Orlando Magic have drafted well and developed a young roster into a playoff team. Will they stand pat or look to add proven players via trade or free agency? CLICK HERE
ANTHONY BLACK & JETT HOWARD FACE PIVOTAL OFFSEASON: Orlando Magic General Manager Anthony Parker said Anthony Black and Jett Howard's path toward more playing time in their second seasons will be challenging — especially if the Magic invest in free agency. CLICK HERE