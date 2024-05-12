Should Magic Re-Sign Markelle Fultz?
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz may have played his last game with the franchise in last week's Game 7 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Fultz, who has been with the Magic since 2019, is a free agent this summer looking for a new contract.
"One of Orlando's big decisions will involve 2017 first overall pick Markelle Fultz, who was acquired in 2019. Fultz has never quite lived up to his draft status, and he settled into a reserve role after battling a knee injury earlier in the season," Bleacher Report writes. "Fultz has flashed promise at times, but the 25-year-old probably won't be a big offseason priority. He earned a base salary of $17 million this past season, and while the injury played a role, he simply didn't provide appropriate value."
Fultz is in a tricky situation. If he comes back, it will certainly be on a smaller deal than what he was playing on this past season. However, his impact goes beyond the box score. Fultz was one of 12 nominees for the NBA's Teammate of the Year award, and he's beloved by the organization. Saying goodbye to him, no matter when it comes, won't be easy.
The Magic drafted Anthony Black with the No. 6 overall pick this past season, and he could end up being Fultz's long-term replacement. Black was a key part of the Magic's rotation when Fultz was sidelined earlier in the year.
However, Fultz brings massive value to the Magic as someone who knows, understands and appreciates the culture in Orlando. He can carry out Jamahl Mosley's vision and be a positive impact no matter his role. The Magic would likely be interested in a Fultz return if he's willing to take a salary reduction.
That being said, if Fultz wants more money, he probably won't be getting it from the Magic, so the former top pick must ask himself what he is seeking.
