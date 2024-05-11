The Magic Insider

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks' Dejounte Murray to Magic?

The Orlando Magic could look to trade for Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles against / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic could look to make a big splash and move into the contender tier in the Eastern Conference this offseason.

That could constitute making a move on the trade market for one of the league's top guards.

Bleacher Report suggests that a potential landing spot for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is the Magic.

"The last time Dejounte Murray got to be the lead point guard and primary ball-handler for a full season, he was named to the All-Star team while averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. He's the only player in NBA history to ever post those averages across a full season," Bleacher Report writes.

Murray fits the Magic's identity on defense. He could even elevate Orlando's defense in the backcourt, but he also would be another creator on the offensive side of the ball.

The Hawks have struggled since trading for Murray two years ago, and the deal could be something the Magic get on a bargain.

It would likely cost the Magic some future draft capital and at least one of Anthony Black or Jett Howard, but it could be worth it in the long run.

