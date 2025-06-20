The Magic Insider

Future Of Orlando Magic Guard In Question After Desmond Bane Acquisition

Don Strouble

Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
After making a blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane early this week, the Orlando Magic's roster is experiencing a shakeup. One day after trading for Bane, Orlando declined team options on Gary Harris and Cory Joseph. Now, the future of guard Caleb Houstan may be in question.

Recently, the Athletic detailed the outlook for Houstan's future in Orlando.

"The 22-year-old is perhaps the league's least athletic young player, but he shot 40 percent from 3 last year on a Magic team desperate for shooting," it wrote. "Presumably, Orlando will pick up his $2.2 million option since it isn't guaranteed anyway, and the Magic can waive or trade him later if their impending roster and tax crunch necessitates it."

Houstan, who was the No. 32 pick in 2022, arrived in Orlando at the same time as franchise star Paolo Banchero. In three seasons, Houstan is averaging 4.1 points on 39.1 percent shooting.

Houstan is showing improvement year after year from the perimeter. He has improved from a 33.8 percent 3-point shooter to 40.

Given the low cost and upside of Houstan's contract, Orlando Magic fans can likely plan on seeing him on the roster next season. However, the front office is showing a propensity to make upgrades in multiple areas.

It's hard to say what president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and general manager Anthony Parker will continue to do in the early days of free agency. As long as Houstan continues to shoot well from the arc, he fills a need for Orlando.

