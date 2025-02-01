How to Watch Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz on Saturday, February 1
The Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz do battle on Saturday evening for the second and final time this season. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET from the Delta Center.
Orlando, 24-25, has lost 13 of its last 18 games after falling by 29 points Thursday to Portland.
Utah, 10-36, has lost eight straight games and is 1-9 in its last 10. But, they hold a 1-0 season series lead on the Magic after their victory in Orlando earlier this year.
How to Watch Magic at Jazz
Who: Orlando Magic (24-25, 8th in East) at Utah Jazz (10-36, 15th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Saturday, February 1, 5 p.m. ET
Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, KJZZ, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Orlando -5.5
Last Meeting: Utah 105, Orlando 92 on 1/5/25
Injury Report
Who's playing, who's out for Orlando and Utah?
Game Notes
- Orlando has lost 21 of the last 28 meetings with Utah
- Magic have lost 10 of the last 13 meetings vs. the Jazz, and 12 of the last 16 in SLC
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 46.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 43.8 FG%, 32.9 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (questionable): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 62.7 FG%
- Anthony Black: 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 40.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT%
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 9.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 41.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT%
Utah Jazz
- Lauri Markannen: 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 42.5 FG%, 34.7 3PT%
- Collin Sexton: 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 48.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT%
- John Collins: 18.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 52.8 FG%, 45.3 3PT%
- Keyonte George: 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 39.1 FG%, 33.9 3PT%
- Jordan Clarkson: 15.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 41.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT%
- Walker Kessler: 11.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 71.8 FG%
- Svi Mykhailuk: 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 42.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 127-168 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Will Hardy, Utah Jazz: Hardy, one of the NBA's youngest coaches, is in his third season at the helm of the Jazz. Before arriving as Utah's man on the sidelines at just 35 years old, he spent six seasons as an assistant with Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. As a head coach, he's 78-132 in 210 career games.
