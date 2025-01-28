Magic's Tristan da Silva, Mac McClung Named 2025 Rising Stars
Two players will represent the Orlando Magic during the Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 in San Francisco.
Rookie forward Tristan da Silva and two-way guard Mac McClung were each named to the pool of players competing in the competition, which takes place Feb. 14 at Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors and this year's All-Star festivities.
Drafted No. 18 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, da Silva's reliable production as a Swiss army knife has been constant in a season full of changing variables. He's appeared in 44 games with 34 starts, averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 26.3 minutes per.
The former Colorado Buffalo burst onto the scene with 17 points in the Magic's first game without Paolo Banchero on Nov. 1 in Cleveland, and he's played in every game since. Including that outburst versus the Cavaliers, he's scored in double figures 15 times this season. He's scored the 8th-most points for any rookie this year.
Since the event's inception in 1994, da Silva becomes the 15th Magic player to ever participate in any iteration of the Rising Stars game and the 12th Orlando rookie to do so. Current teammates Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony have all previously played in the game at least once.
McClung makes his third appearance in the event after previously competing in the 2023 and 2024 events. He's on a two-way contract with the Magic, but has only made one appearance with Orlando this season.
Through 10 games of the Osceola Magic's regular season, McClung is averaging 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists a game.
A report surfaced on Monday that McClung had also committed to the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest, in which he'll attempt to become the first-ever three-peat champion and second-ever three-time champion. That event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 15 as part of the annual All-Star Saturday Night competitions.
Was Anthony Black snubbed?
Second-year guard Anthony Black was not one of the 11 sophomores named to the player pool for this year's Rising Stars.
In 25.0 minutes a game, Black is averaging 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game, appearing in 44 games with six starts.
One could argue Black had an argument over other sophomore players, but he could have a chance to be an injury replacement for one of Dereck Lively II or Brandon Miller, who are both dealing with extended absences.
He was selected with the Magic's No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
