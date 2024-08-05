How to Watch Orlando Magic's Wagner Brothers, Germany play Greece in Olympic Basketball Quarterfinals on Tuesday
Franz and Moritz Wagner, the Orlando Magic brothers and teammates, are back in Olympic basketball action on Tuesday morning. After winning all three group phase games and claiming the top spot in Group B, the reigning world champions are set to square off with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece squad.
The game is the first of four Olympic quarterfinal contests on Tuesday. The game will tip off at 5:00 a.m. ET, or 11:00 a.m. local time, from Bercy Arena in Paris, France.
There is history at stake – the winner of Tuesday's clash will advance to their nation's first-ever semifinal round in an Olympic basketball tournament.
The Germans have never medaled in the Olympics, yet seem destined to change that this year. Greece has three fifth-place finishes in their last three appearances at the Games, and are participating in their first Olympics since 2008.
How to Watch Germany vs. Greece
Who: Germany (3-0, finished 1st in Group B) vs. Greece (1-2, finished 3rd in Group A)
What: Olympic Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal round
When: 5 a.m. ET/11 a.m. local on Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Where: Bercy Stadium, Paris, France
TV: E!, also streaming live on Peacock (subscription required)
Recent Results: Germany defeated Japan (97-77), Brazil (86-73) and France (85-71) throughout the group phase. Greece lost to Canada (86-79) and Spain (84-77), but defeated Australia (77-71) in the group phase. Advancement for Greece to the quarterfinal round came by way of tiebreaker.
Last Meeting: Germany defeated Greece, 107-96, in the quarterfinals of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. Overall, the Greeks have emerged victorious in 12 of the 20 total matchups between the two nations.
Key Players
Germany
Franz and Mo Wagner: Franz put the world on notice with a stellar showing in Germany's final group phase game, pouring in 26 points from a variety of spots on the floor as the Germans routed host nation France. Following the performance, Franz is scoring 21.7 points/game over the three contests thus far, and is alone in second for most points scored these Games with 65.
Mo is doing his part as well – adding 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds a game in just 16.2 minutes a game, providing a pivotal role in rotation with Daniel Theis in the German frontcourt.
Dennis Schroder: Few longtime NBA players elevate their game on the international level better than Schroder, who's continuing the trend in 2024. His 19.7 points a game comes on 54.8% shooting from the field, and he's been the best facilitator in Paris thus far. Sporting a 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio and 27 total dimes after the first three games, he's vital to generating open looks for himself and others – a big reason why the Germans are having so much success so far in these Olympics.
Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The so-called "Greek Freak" has yet to disappoint in captaining Greece on the hardwood during these Games. He's the Olympic basketball tournament's leading scorer by a wide margin, averaging 27.0 points on a whopping 68.9% shooting percentage from the field. A two-time NBA MVP and former NBA champion, he's now trying to lead his Greek team to a gold medal, which would perhaps be the greatest accomplishment of his career to date.
Antetokounmpo is only joined by one other double-digit scorer, Vasilis Toliopolous (12.0 points/game), so it's fair to say a lot of the weight of Greece's success lies on the shoulders of Giannis.
Nick Calathes: The leading assister on the floor for Greece has been Calathes, whose 7.3 assists a game is tied with USA's LeBron James for second amongst athletes still competing in the tournament.
Aside from finding a way to limit Antetokounmpo, shutting off the ball movement from Greece could be among Germany's keys to a victory.
