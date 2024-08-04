Draymond Green Says Franz Wagner 'Has Taken The Next Step,' Germany is USA's Biggest Threat to Gold
Franz Wagner's Olympic coming-out party has been one of the stories of the summer surrounding the Orlando Magic.
After a 5-year, $224 million extension was met with mixed reviews from some commenters around the league, the fourth-year forward and former 2021 8th-overall Orlando draft choice has spent his July and August showing out for reigning world champion Germany in pursuit of Olympic gold. His most recent showcase, a fantastic 26-point outing over France in the final group play game on Friday, was his best yet.
In the immediate aftermath of the contest, which helped secure the Germans the top spot in Group B and a favorable seed heading into the knockout stage of the tournament, praise rained down on Wagner. Transitioning into a commentary role for these Olympics as part of NBC's coverage of the Games, Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade's first real exposure to Wagner's game instantly made him a fan.
The reach of Wagner's incredible summer has made its way back stateside, with teammate and fellow Magic star Paolo Banchero taking notice as well. In the third quarter of Germany's romping of France, Wagner drove up the lane and emphatically flushed home the dunk of the Olympics thus far – finishing over the outstretched arms of three French defenders.
Banchero, no stranger to posterizing slams himself, chimed in:
Yet, it's not only commentators or teammates who are making their feelings known about Wagner's rising stardom.
On the most recent episode of Draymond Green's self-titled podcast, Green broke down the play at the Olympics thus far. The longtime Warrior forward, four-time NBA champ and two-time Olympic gold medalist is the latest in a growing line to take notice of Wagner's game and the threat the Germans – who also have Franz's brother and Magic teammate Mo on board – pose to winning gold.
"Germany has looked, to me, the clear-cut favorite for number two, for the silver medal – the second-best team in the Olympics," Green said. "Franz Wagner has taken the next step. Dominating."
Franz will help lead the Germans against former two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday, set to tip off a loaded day of four quarterfinal matchups. Should they advance past Greece, the winner of Victor Wembanyama-led France and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Canada squad would await. Any first potential matchup with Serbia, Australia or the perennial favorite United States can't come until a potential gold medal game.
"I just don't think Greece has enough to compete with (Germany)," Green continued. "I think Germany wins that one by double digits. Germany's playing incredibly well and I don't see that changing until they play Team USA."
The Magic's Wagner brothers and Germany battle Greece Tuesday morning, tipping off at 5:00 a.m. ET/11:00 a.m. local time in Paris.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
'We were super excited': Paolo Banchero's agent Mike Miller talks KCP signing with the Orlando Magic and provides insight on the possible future going forward for the franchise. CLICK HERE.
'We're not done making strides': Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic have more stepping stones in sight after a 2023-24 season was chock full of breakthroughs. CLICK HERE
Franz beats France: Franz Wagner's Olympic showcase helps propel Magic brothers, Germany past France to Olympic group B crown. CLICK HERE