Latest Mock Draft Pins Orlando Magic To Defensive-Minded, All-Big 12 Guard
The focal point for the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA Draft is what the organization will do with its two first-round draft picks. Orlando also possesses two second-round picks, which poses questions about who the front office will take later in the draft. A recent mock draft by Bleacher Report has the Magic selecting West Virginia point guard Javon Small at No.46.
"Scouts sound interested in Javon Small, whose production has drawn more attention to his shotmaking and playmaking. Tough shots off the dribble can hurt his efficiency, but an NBA team could see his creation, downhill game and confidence around the perimeter working for a bench-spark role," it wrote.
Drawing comparisons to Orlando guard Cole Anthony, Small made the All-Big 12 First Team last season. At 22 years old and with four collegiate seasons under his belt, Small brings a level of experience that many other prospects lack. In 2024-25, he averaged a career-high 18.6 points in 32 games.
Measured at 6-foot-1 barefoot, Small isn't as big as some scouts may like. However, he makes up for it with strong defense and the ability to create a shot.
At the NBA Draft Combine, Small expressed his desire to show his worth on the pro stage.
"Just trying to prove that I can play at the next level after college," Small said. "I'm gonna prove that I'm a defensive guard that can score the ball and also get my teammates involved; just trying to showcase a little bit of everything."
