Legendary Coach Give Orlando Magic's Jase Richardson A Glowing Review
The Orlando Magic got their guy in the NBA Draft, selecting Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the 25th pick. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman revealed Richardson's college coach, Tom Izzo, had reached out to him about the 6-foot-3 guard before the draft.
"This is a text I received before the draft from Coach Izzo: 'He's a great person, a better teammate, a great player. " He has the quality that many don't have anymore: a high basketball IQ, and winning is very important to him," Weltman revealed after selecting Richardson.
Izzo has etched himself as one of the most dominant college coaches in history. His teams have made eight Final Four appearances, one of which led to a national title in 2000. He's also won 11 Big 10 regular season titles and six Big 10 tournament titles during his 30-year tenure while being named National Coach of the Year eight times.
Richardson excelled in Izzo's system, especially after becoming a starter in early February. In his first game as a starter against Oregon, Richardson dropped a career-high 29 points. For the rest of the season, Richardson averaged over 16 points and shot 42 percent from deep.
Izzo centers his coaching philosophy on rebounding and defense, a focus similar to that of Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. Now, Mosley gets a strong on-ball defender in Richardson.
"He's been coached hard his whole life, and I think that's a big piece of who he is and what he's capable of doing," Mosley said. "Good on-ball defender, positional defender, understands what he needs to do and how he needs to play."
"He's up for the challenge," Mosley added.
