NBA Lottery Picks Says Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley Is Facing Tons Of Pressure

Don Strouble

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley talks with referee Brent Barnaky (36) during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
After kicking off free agency with a blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic are proving just how serious they are to become legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. With the core in place, the pressure is on Jamahl Mosley and Co. to show they are more than a perennial first-round exit.

Recently, NBA journeyman Austin Rivers discussed the pressure surrounding Mosley after the move for Bane.

"Let's be honest, this position puts more pressure on him," Rivers said. "When you're [mentaltiy] is go win-now and go compete-now, you have to compete. Otherwise, the first person to blame is you."

The Magic hired Mosley during the 2021 offseason. Since, the 46-year-old is 144-184 with two playoff appearances. According to Rivers, the pressure isn't a bad thing.

"Now, he has a team of guys he can go out there and battle and hoop with. I'm sure he's very happy," Rivers said. "Added pressure for a coach sometimes is wanted if it brings on talent, So I'm very happy for coach Mosley."

The son of NBA champion head coach Doc Rivers, Austin is deeply rooted in the Orlando area. The 32-year-old played for Winter Park High School, leading the team to back-to-back Florida 6A state championships in 2010 and 2011.

Rivers played his college ball at Duke University. In the 2012 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Rivers with the No. 10 pick.

Rivers made several stops during his 11-year career. Most notably, Rivers became the first NBA player to play under his father when he joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014.

