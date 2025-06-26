Orlando Magic Select Jase Richardson with No. 25 Pick in NBA Draft
The Orlando Magic are welcoming the newest member of their team with the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the pick, the Magic selected shooting guard Jase Richardson out of Michigan State.
"Richardson improved significantly as the season moved on, seizing the opportunity to play a bigger role in the Spartans' offense when they needed a jolt amid a late-season slump," ESPN insider Jonathan Givony wrote.
"His floor spacing, finishing craft and role-playing qualities stand out, but he'll need to mature as a playmaker as he transitions to the NBA."
Richardson, 19, is the son of former Magic guard Jason, who played with the organization from 2010-12.
For the second time in three years, the Magic have selected a player whose dad used to play for the team. Juwan Howard's son Jett was chosen by the Magic with the No. 11 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
With the departure of Cole Anthony, adding Richardson will help the Magic replenish their backcourt and add shooting to the team, which was one of its biggest needs going into the offseason.
Richardson averaged 12.1 points during his lone season at Michigan State.
The Magic are back on the board tomorrow with the 46th and 57th picks. The second round of the draft starts at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN.
