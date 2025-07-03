Magic Decide To Make Mac McClung An Unrestricted Free Agent
The Orlando Magic have withdrawn the qualifying offer for guard Mac McClung, according to Keith Smith. McClung appeared in just two games and logged ten minutes for the Magic last season.
This decision by the Magic front office allows the high-flying guard to find a better route onto the court without the limitations of being a restricted free agent. After the additions of rookie Jase Richardson and veteran Tyus Jones paired with Jett Howard and Anthony Black, valuable regular season minutes for the Magic was not in McClung's future.
McClung signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in 2021.
Since then, he's spent time as a member of the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers. He's appeared in six regular season games over the course of five years for three of the teams he's been signed too.
While he hasn't filled up the stat sheet during his small NBA career, he has captured the hearts of millions of basketball fans around the world through his three consecutive Slam Dunk Contest victories. The former G-League MVP represented the Magic organization in two of those contest victories. He was a member of the Osceola Magic G-League team during his 2024 victory and wore his Orlando Magic jersey for his 2025 victory.
McClung will now seek another NBA opportunity as an unrestricted free agent.
MORE MAGIC NEWS
NBA Insider Boldly Suggests Magic Could Reach Finals
Orlando Magic Fans Had Excited Reaction To Acquiring God Shammgod
ESPN Makes Yet Another Bold Claim Regarding Orlando Magic For Next Season