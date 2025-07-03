The Magic Insider

Magic Decide To Make Mac McClung An Unrestricted Free Agent

Aidan Chacon

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung celebrates with the trophy after winning the slam dunk competition during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic have withdrawn the qualifying offer for guard Mac McClung, according to Keith Smith. McClung appeared in just two games and logged ten minutes for the Magic last season.

This decision by the Magic front office allows the high-flying guard to find a better route onto the court without the limitations of being a restricted free agent. After the additions of rookie Jase Richardson and veteran Tyus Jones paired with Jett Howard and Anthony Black, valuable regular season minutes for the Magic was not in McClung's future.

McClung signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in 2021.
Since then, he's spent time as a member of the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and Philadelphia 76ers. He's appeared in six regular season games over the course of five years for three of the teams he's been signed too.

While he hasn't filled up the stat sheet during his small NBA career, he has captured the hearts of millions of basketball fans around the world through his three consecutive Slam Dunk Contest victories. The former G-League MVP represented the Magic organization in two of those contest victories. He was a member of the Osceola Magic G-League team during his 2024 victory and wore his Orlando Magic jersey for his 2025 victory.

McClung will now seek another NBA opportunity as an unrestricted free agent.

