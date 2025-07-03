Orlando Magic Fans Had Excited Reaction To Acquiring God Shammgod
The Orlando Magic continued their offseason push with another major addition, hiring former Dallas Mavericks player development coach God Shammgod as an assistant under Jamahl Mosley. Known for his offensive mind and elite ball-handling instruction, Shammgod could help elevate the team’s shot creation. With the recent addition of a true point guard, ball-dominant players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner stand to benefit even more.
Having one of the most iconic dribble moves in basketball named after you certainly builds a reputation. The “Shammgod” involves extending the ball in one direction before quickly pulling it back in the other direction creating space to drive past the defender.
Fans on social media are excited about the impact Shammgod could have on an evolving Magic offense better catered to shooting.
@GeneralKenobi54: "ORLANDO HAS A COACH THAT CAN ACTUALLY MAKE OFFENSIVE PLAYS AND DEVELOP PLAYERS."
@brandnewTy: "Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Jase Richardson learning real bag work from God Shammgod. It’s really over for the league."
@Huckabee2023: "This is a huge get."
@BeORLMagic: "Shamgod is about to develop Suggs and Jase into legends."
@OTOWN4LIFE_: " This is the best move of the offseason ... Moe Wagner back and call it an offseason. A+++++."
Some fans are excited to have an a coach of his distinction.
@ORLmuse: "The Orlando Magic now have the coolest coaching staff in the NBA."
@stuffsburner: "The Lord the Magic signed Shammgod."
@StuffMuse: "Having a guy like Shammgod WANT to be apart of what we got goin on in Orlando speaks volumes. I’m emotional!"
Orlando Magic beat reporter @AdamKoffler added: "Massive hire for player development and morale."
Between the additions of Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and Shammgod, it’s hard for Magic fans not to be excited as the team shifts its focus to competing for a title.
