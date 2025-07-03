NBA Insider Boldly Suggests Magic Could Reach Finals
The Orlando Magic are having one of the most exciting offseasons in franchise history. After back-to-back first-round playoff exits, the front office knew major changes were necessary. Between the blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, the under-the-radar signing of Tyus Jones, and the addition of assistant coach God Shammgod, the Magic have positioned themselves as true contenders in the Eastern Conference. With the hype starting to buzz around them, the national media is starting to take notice of their title pursuit.
NBA insider Zach Lowe recently said on his show Jones is an ideal fit to round out the Magic’s second unit, addressing a key need.
"I love the Magic getting a real point guard, Lowe said. "Even one who is not the most aggressive point guard. I like this team getting an organizer who can take some of the load off Paolo [Banchero] and Franz [Wagner] and make sure that Jalen Suggs is not overtaxed as a ball handler, nor is Bane. We know their starting five is going to be what it is, and then off the bench, now, Jones fits right in next to Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac and Goga [Bitadze]."
Similar to the Indiana Pacers, the Magic have built an identity rooted in strong defense and 48 minutes of physicality. By playing with cohesiveness and staying true to their defensive DNA, they’ve made enough offensive additions to put themselves in prime position to surprise the league.
"The Pacers really benefited from having a very specific and unique identity," Lowe added. "We're going to lean all the way into that. I think Orlando's specific, unique identity looks absolutely nothing like the Pacers. I think they have one too, which is we are going to beat the snot out of you on defense and make everything physical and uncomfortable."
While on Lowe's show, a discussion about the Magic’s well-built roster led The Athletic’s John Hollinger to suggest a potential NBA Finals matchup between Orlando and the Houston Rockets.
“Are we prepared to discuss the possibility of an Orlando-Houston Finals?” Hollinger said.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Fans Had Excited Reaction To Acquiring God Shammgod
Three Standout Players To Watch During Orlando Magic's Summer League Games
Orlando Magic Unveil Summer League Roster Ahead Of Las Vegas Debut