ESPN Makes Yet Another Bold Claim Regarding Orlando Magic For Next Season
The Orlando Magic are done rebuilding. They're ready to take the leap fans are expecting. After trading for Desmond Bane and signing free agent Tyus Jones, others are starting to take notice.
ESPN media personality Kevin Clark, who is an Orlando native, revealed some big expectations during Wednesday's episode of First Take.
"Not only are the Orlando Magic a contender...they're also going to win the Eastern conference," Clark said. "They already won the offseason with the Bane trade...when I look at the way this roster is set up guys, I look at simply the best defense in hoops, an offense that is going to get better".
Clark also cited that the Magic haven't had an offense ranked in the top half of the NBA since three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Dwight Howard, was on the roster. Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones are two new pieces who could change that. Bane is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter while Jones provides a much-needed playmaker to help this young team improve.
ESPN insider Tim Bontemps countered Clark claim by questioning Franz Wagner's shooting ability. He said even a talent like Bane isn't enough to fix all offensive issues. There's also the durability of Jalen Suggs, who is coming off left knee surgery.
The hope is Bane and Jones can ease the scoring load on All-Star Paolo Banchero and co-star Franz Wagner. There's also young guards Jeff Howard, Anthony Black and rookie Jase Richardson.
Clark backed his claim by saying the state of the Eastern Conference could factor in the Magic's success. The Indiana Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton) and Boston Celtics (Jayson Tatum) are expected to miss most of next season with injuries.
