Magic Forward Eager To Flex New Skills And Leadership In NBA Summer League
One year ago, Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva was just one of several participants in the organization's Summer League roster. Now, he'll be leading the charge.
da Silva is the only returning player from last season's Summer League roster. Since then, the 24-year-old Colorado product has grown from the experiences he gained during his rookie season and is eager to return to the floor.
"Feels really good, though, getting up and down, you know, seeing the gym packed again," da Silva said. "Having enough people to play five-on-five finally in the full court and getting to know everyone better."
In his rookie year, da Silva's impact was essential for an Orlando squad marred by injuries. He appeared in 74 games while earning 38 starts. In that span, da Silva averaged 7.2 points on 41.2 percent shooting while recording multiple 20-plus point efforts.
"Yeah, I mean, it's a lot of experiences being taken over the whole season," da Silva said. "Especially the amount of games that I've played, the amount of minutes that I've played, so it feels a lot different."
With valuable experience in tow, da Silva is eager to demonstrate what he has added to his game in the upcoming Summer League.
"Just showcase what I've been working on, you know, kind of play free out there, have fun and be successful."
The Orlando Magic's summer league roster opens play against the Sacramento Kings on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
More Magic Stories
Magic Sign Ex-Teammate of Jase Richardson To Summer League Roster
Orlando Magic Make Key Coaching Acquisition Amid Free Agency
Orlando Magic See Title Chances Rise After Big Free Agent Acquisition