Nikola Jokic triple-double not enough as Magic beat Nuggets

The Orlando Magic are playing the song after beating the Denver Nuggets 127-126 inside the Kia Center.

With 11.9 seconds left in the game, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. went up for a jump ball. A foul was originally called on Jokic before getting overturned to a foul on Carter. Jokic sank both free throws to give the Nuggets a one-point lead.

The Magic had a final chance to win the game, where Desmond Bane drew a foul from Nuggets guard Bruce Brown with 6.9 seconds to go. Bane made both of his free throws to re-take the lead, giving the Nuggets a final chance to steal a win. Jamal Murray had a chance to win the game, but Anthony Black contested the shot and it fell short, giving the Magic the win.

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jalen Pickett. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic pull off big comeback behind Anthony Black

The Magic are happy with the win, especially after a tough loss against the Charlotte Hornets just 24 hours prior to tipoff. The win gets the bad taste out of their mouth as they split the back-to-back at home.

The team will now head north of the border to take on Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

Desmond Bane keeping Magic afloat in latest NBA power rankings

It's time to start giving Magic rookies some more minutes

Five questions before LaMelo Ball, Hornets face Magic

Magic may get reprieve after Hornets star's injury

Kon Knueppel exit hurts Hornets, but Magic still lose