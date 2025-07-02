Orlando Magic Unveil Summer League Roster Ahead Of Las Vegas Debut
The Orlando Magic made major acquisitions this summer, including drafting young talent Jase Richardson and Noah Penda in the first and second rounds. While both rookies need time to develop into key contributors, they’ll get early reps after being named to the Magic’s newly-released Summer League roster.
Guards:
No. 11 Jase Richardson, 6-foot-1, 178 pounds, Michigan State/USA, Rookie
No. 40 Jalen Crutcher, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Dayton/USA, One year of experience
No. 41 Lance Terry, 6-foot-2 180 pounds, Georgia Tech/USA, Rookie
No. 42 Dakota Leffew, 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, Georgia/USA, Rookie
No. 51 Alondes Williams, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Wake Forest/USA, Three years of experience
No. 57 Johnell Davis, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Arkansas/USA, Rookie
No. 65 Lazar Stefanovic, 6-foot-7, 190 pounds, UCLA/Serbia, Rookie
Forwards:
No. 23 Tristan da Silva, 6-foot-8, 217 pounds, Colorado/Germany, One year of experience
No. 93 Noah Penda, 6-foot-7, 242 pounds, Le Mans Sarthe/France, Rookie
No. 52 Djordije Jovanovic, 6-foot-7, 190 pounds, Montenegro, Rookie
No. 56 Nate Santos, 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Dayton/USA, Rookie
No. 60 Marcio Santos, 6-foot-9 250 pounds, Ratiopharm Ulm/Brazil, Rookie
No. 63 Zach Freemantle, 6-foot-9, 227 pounds, Xavier (OH)/USA, Rookie
Centers:
No. 61 Kylor Kelley, 7-foot, 230 pounds, Oregon State/USA, One year of experience
No. 62 Lynn Kidd, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, Miami (FL)/USA, Rookie
No. 64 Marcus Bingham Jr. C 7-foot, 230 pounds, Michigan State/USA, Rookie
No. 70 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, 6-foot-10 240 pounds, North Carolina State/USA, Rookie
Coaches:
Summer League Head Coach: Ameer Bahhur
Summer League Assistant Coaches: Davonte Fitzgerald, Corey Hawkins, Mareik Isom, Jordan Mathews, Sean O’Brien and Gabe Snider.
Schedule:
Thursday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. EDT vs. Sacramento Kings
Sunday, July 13, 6:00 p.m. EDT vs. Toronto Raptors
Tuesday, July 15, 6:30 p.m. EDT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Wednesday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. EDT vs Brooklyn Nets
