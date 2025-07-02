The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Unveil Summer League Roster Ahead Of Las Vegas Debut

Mar 31, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic made major acquisitions this summer, including drafting young talent Jase Richardson and Noah Penda in the first and second rounds. While both rookies need time to develop into key contributors, they’ll get early reps after being named to the Magic’s newly-released Summer League roster.

Guards:

No. 11 Jase Richardson, 6-foot-1, 178 pounds, Michigan State/USA, Rookie

No. 40 Jalen Crutcher, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Dayton/USA, One year of experience

No. 57 Johnell Davis, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Arkansas/USA, Rookie

No. 65 Lazar Stefanovic, 6-foot-7, 190 pounds, UCLA/Serbia, Rookie

Forwards:

No. 23 Tristan da Silva, 6-foot-8, 217 pounds, Colorado/Germany, One year of experience

No. 93 Noah Penda, 6-foot-7, 242 pounds, Le Mans Sarthe/France, Rookie

No. 52 Djordije Jovanovic, 6-foot-7, 190 pounds, Montenegro, Rookie

No. 56 Nate Santos, 6-foot-7, 215 pounds, Dayton/USA, Rookie

No. 60 Marcio Santos, 6-foot-9 250 pounds, Ratiopharm Ulm/Brazil, Rookie

No. 63 Zach Freemantle, 6-foot-9, 227 pounds, Xavier (OH)/USA, Rookie

Centers:

No. 61 Kylor Kelley, 7-foot, 230 pounds, Oregon State/USA, One year of experience

No. 62 Lynn Kidd, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, Miami (FL)/USA, Rookie

No. 64 Marcus Bingham Jr. C 7-foot, 230 pounds, Michigan State/USA, Rookie

No. 70 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, 6-foot-10 240 pounds, North Carolina State/USA, Rookie

Coaches:

Summer League Head Coach: Ameer Bahhur

Summer League Assistant Coaches: Davonte Fitzgerald, Corey Hawkins, Mareik Isom, Jordan Mathews, Sean O’Brien and Gabe Snider.

Schedule:

Thursday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. EDT vs. Sacramento Kings

Sunday, July 13, 6:00 p.m. EDT vs. Toronto Raptors

Tuesday, July 15, 6:30 p.m. EDT vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Wednesday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. EDT vs Brooklyn Nets

ANDREW CHERICO

Andrew Cherico is an avid NBA and Orlando Magic fan who has covered the University of Central Florida football, basketball and baseball for the past few years as a student.