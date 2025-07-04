Magic Forward Noah Penda All Smiles After Inking Rookie Deal
Orlando Magic rookie forward Noah Penda was grinning ear to ear after signing his rookie contract on Friday.
Penda's spot in the organization becomes official after Orlando traded with Boston to move up in the second round to select him with the 32nd pick.
"Signing the contract makes it official, I am now a Magic," the 20-year-old native of Paris, France, said after signing the deal.
"It's just an incredible feeling being able to make my childhood dream become real and official. So, yeah, I'm just really glad to be a part of the organization and really excited to get started."
Penda's talent at a young age helped him ascend through France's second- and third-tier clubs. In 2024, he signed with Le Mans Sarthe Basket in the LNB Élite, France's top-tier league. Additionally, Penda helped lead France to a gold medal in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket.
"Penda plays with a veteran's mind and a winning mentality, offering connective playmaking, switchable defense, and high-level feel. He’ll need to improve his jumper to stick long-term, but his unselfish game and defensive utility give him a strong foundation," NBA senior Analyst Kevin O'Connor wrote before the draft.
Last season, Penda averaged 10.2 points and five rebounds while logging 1.4 steals. While not a primary distributor, Penda is capable of making any pass while utilizing either hand.
Penda will join first-round pick Jase Richardson in making his debut with Orlando on July 10 against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League.
