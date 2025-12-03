Definitive word arrives on potential return of star players in Spurs-Magic

There was some hope that Wednesday’s Orlando Magic-San Antonio Spurs game would feature Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Paolo Banchero all returning from nagging strains.

Unfortunately, the only strain will be from fans in Central Florida who were hoping to see a few more stars grace the floor at Kia Center. Last season’s lone meeting in Orlando on Feb. 8 saw Banchero’s last-minute basket hold up when Wembanyama missed a late jumper. The Magic won 112-111 behind Franz Wagner’s 33 points and 12 rebounds.

Wembanyama is nearing a return from his calf injury, but he’s not returning in time for this contest. Fans in Orlando hoping to see the 2023 No. 1 pick will have to wait until next season, although the Spurs do host the Magic on Feb. 1. Castle will also be absent since neither were boarding the team plane, per San Antonio coach Mitch Johnson.

“No flight tracking needed. It’s a long trip, so we will see where it goes. They are progressing,” said Johnson, referencing Wembanyama (calf strain) and Castle (hip flexor strain), the last two Rookie of the Year recipients, potentially joining the Spurs on a four-game trip that continues in Cleveland, New Orleans, and at the L.A. Lakers. “They just want to be around, whether they’re able to be on the court or not, and they all want to be on the court as well. Sometimes we’ve got to save them from themselves and do what we think is what’s in (the) best interest for themselves and for the team.”

Orlando Magic get good news regarding availability of key backup

The Orlando Magic will have a key frontcourt piece in place for Wednesday’s game whose status was in doubt against the San Antonio Spurs, but it’s not Banchero.

Center Goga Bitadze, who exited Monday’s win over the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter following a hip issue after bumping into guard Josh Giddey, quickly shrugged off the pain and wasn’t part of the official injury report the Magic released to the NBA on Tuesday. Bitadze produced a four-block effort in the 125-120 win where he also contributed eight points, five rebounds and three assists, continuing a strong run of sturdy production off the bench.

Barring a flare-up, Bitadze will be available to help deal with San Antonio, who will be playing the second of a back-to-back against the Magic after hosting the Memphis Grizzlies.

Franz Wagner, still listed on the injury report due to the face mask he’s sported for a few weeks, will also be available, but Banchero and brother Moe Wagner remain sidelined.

Banchero's chances of returning to improve due to homestand

For Banchero, it will be his 10th consecutive absence with a left groin strain. The plan is for him to ramp up towards full contact work before his return, and coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters that the team “being back home this week is important,” as it allows the Magic to continue to monitor his day-to-day progress closely without travel being involved.

Banchero has been receiving treatment and putting in non-contact work but hasn’t played since limping off to the locker room in the second quarter of a 124-107 win in New York on Nov. 12.

Ironically, the Magic return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 7, but if he’s not fully healthy enough to travel and doesn’t participate in Friday’s game against the visiting Miami Heat on Friday, Banchero’s return could very well come during the team’s NBA Cup quarterfinal on Dec. 9, which will also be held at Kia Center.



