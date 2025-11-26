Magic can't wait for Paolo Banchero to return from injury

The Orlando Magic are celebrating after their 144-103 win against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Cup.

The win marked the biggest of the season for the Magic as they give themselves a chance to qualify for the knockout round of the NBA Cup while also making a statement in a nationally-televised game without their star player Paolo Banchero. The former No. 1 overall pick's absence is felt, but he is finding ways to impact the game on the sidelines.

“He’s been the No. 1 guy talking about how we’ve been defending, how we’ve been getting out and running,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins. “And that allows him to get easier baskets just the same. So I think as we continue to defend the right way, we continue to get stops, (we’ll be) able to get out and run to get easy baskets for everyone.”

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and forward Tristan da Silva. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic learning how to win despite Paolo Banchero's injury

There's a lot of talk about how the Magic have been clicking since Banchero strained his groin on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks. Since his injury, the Magic are 6-2 in their last eight games.

However, the team is chomping at the bit to get him back on the floor.

“Paolo’s a great dude,” Jalen Suggs said via Robbins. “He’s a great person. He’s a very smart basketball player. He has every tangible tool to do anything he wants on the court. Obviously, he’s been with us every road trip, every game, every practice.

"So he’ll be fine. He’ll come back into the fold and jell well with us because that’s our brother. Regardless of how we’ve been playing while he’s been off, we want him on the court. And we’re better when he’s on the court.”

The Magic know how big Banchero's shoes are to fill, which is why many have stepped up in his absence. However, the Magic are ready for him to get back in action, which could be as early as Friday's NBA Cup group stage finale against the Detroit Pistons.

