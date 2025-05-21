Magic Predicted To Solve Scoring Woes By Pairing $128 Million All-Star With Paolo Banchero
The Orlando Magic's 105.4 points per game in the 2025 regular season slotted them as the third-worst scoring team in the NBA, ahead of only the Brooklyn Nets (105.1) and Charlotte Hornets (105.1).
While the Nets and Hornets are in the midst of rebuilds, the Magic are looking to contend for a championship with a roster led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. To hoist their first Larry O'Brien Trophy in franchise history, Orlando's front office needs to address their scoring woes this offseason.
ClutchPoints predicts the Magic to do so by pairing Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet alongside Banchero and Wagner in a major free agency move. The Rockets have a team option on VanVleet's contract for the 2026 season, but the parties mutually agreed to push back the decision deadline.
"If Orlando can make the money work, though, then VanVleet would be a great fit with the Magic," the article shared. "VanVleet can hit shots from behind the arc off of the bounce or in catch-and-shoot situations. The Rockets relied heavily on his shooting expertise, so the guard is very familiar with putting up deep shots with high volume if he signed with the Magic."
Although both sides appear interested in extending his stay in Houston, the prolonged waiting period has some questioning his future. It's easy to see why the Magic would pounce at this opportunity if VanVleet hits free agency. He is a 31-year-old NBA champion who averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 assists on 37.8 percent shooting in a rather disappointing 2025 campaign.
Not only would the Magic add an offensive-minded guard with experience on the biggest stage, but they would do so at a rather inexpensive cost.
