Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets Linked in NBA Draft Trade Idea
The Orlando Magic are searching for ways to improve this offseason in hopes of getting further in the playoffs.
Bleacher Report suggested the idea of trading Jett Howard and the No. 26 pick to the Houston Rockets for Cam Whitmore.
Both Howard and Whitmore were in the 2023 NBA Draft at No. 11 and No. 20. Whitmore was viewed as a potential top-five pick, but the Magic declined to take him twice by taking Howard and Anthony Black at No. 6.
Whitmore is an athletic player who generates offense better than Howard. That's why a deal like this makes sense for the Magic. Whitmore could be more of an offensive creator.
The Magic would also discard an unwanted first-round pick in the June draft.
The deal makes sense from Orlando's perspective, but Houston may not be the right trade partner for this particular deal. While the extra first-round pick is enticing for the Rockets, they are in the same boat as the Magic in wanting to win sooner. They also don't have much roster space to operate with, so swapping out Whitmore for Howard doesn't move the needle for them.
If the Magic offered the No. 16 pick instead, it could sweeten the deal, but the Rockets might want a big man like Goga Bitadze instead.
