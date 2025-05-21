Potential Orlando Magic Prospect Faces Big Decision Ahead Of Draft
The Orlando Magic are weighing all options to improve at guard. Whether it's through free agency, trades or going deep in the draft. Bleacher Report's latest mock draft projects them selecting Houston standout Milos Uzan at No. 46.
NBA insider Jonathan Wasserman said he deserves to be on everyone's draft board.
"44.0 percent three-point shooting," Wasserman wrote. "An elite floater game and an outstanding assist-to-turnover ratio should earn Milos Uzan mentions in every team's second-round discussion."
The junior earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in a breakout season where he averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists. His improved efficiency drew national attention.
He was a key contributor in Houston's run to the NCAA national championship, where they lost by just two to Florida. The defeat may be lingering in his mind, possibly leading him to return for his senior season to boost his draft stock.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports spoke on the magnitude of his upcoming decision.
“But make no mistake about it," Rothstein said. "Houston’s Milos Uzan is the biggest name and represents the biggest decision in the 2025 early entry withdrawal deadline for the NBA Draft. If Uzan decides to come back to school. Houston will be, in my opinion, the No. 1 team to start next season."
In recent NBA Combine interviews, he shifted attention from his the decision by highlighting his player inspirations.
"I watch a lot of point guards," Uzan said. "I watch a lot of Nembhard. Nembhard’s a really good point guard. I like Damian Lillard, he was my favorite player growing up. A lot of John Wall. I just like to watch a lot of good point guards and try to take pieces from their game and apply them to mine.”
The NCAA withdrawal deadline for players to retain eligibility is May 28.