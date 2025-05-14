Magic Predicted To Trade For $220 Million All-Star In Long-Overdue Backcourt Upgrade
While the Orlando Magic have one of the most tenacious backcourts in the NBA, it severely lacks scoring.
The Magic had a single guard average more than 10 points in 2025, Jalen Suggs (16.2). Addressing their lack of scoring behind the forward tandem of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is long overdue, as Orlando has fallen in the first round of the playoffs in two consecutive seasons.
Bleacher Report predicts the Magic can finally address this need by trading for Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker. Orlando was named a top landing spot for Booker alongside the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Booker fills the biggest void in the Magic's rotation, so it's obvious why their front office makes this move.
He is fresh off a season where he averaged 25.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting and 33.2 percent from three-point range in 75 appearances. It's also worth noting the 28-year-old has made serious strides as a playmaker, recording a career-high 7.1 assists per game in 2025.
The only question is whether the Suns could find a greater return for the four-time All-Star elsewhere. The Thunder, Rockets, and Knicks could likely put up a stronger package than the Magic, but whether any of these organizations will express interest in Booker remains to be seen.
