Magic Named Ideal Destination For Rookie Of The Year Stuck On Rebuilding Team
The Orlando Magic's need for scoring in the backcourt became even more apparent after their first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics.
Their leading scorer in the guard room against the Celtics was Anthony Black, who averaged 8.2 points. It's worth noting Jalen Suggs was sidelined following surgery on his knee. The Magic essentially need any help they can find on the offensive end, which may include a Rookie of the Year stuck on a rebuilding team.
Washington Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon was listed by FanSided as an ideal trade target for the Magic this offseason.
Brogdon has plenty of experience playing for championship contenders, having past tenures with the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics. A trade out of Washington to Orlando would allow him to continue the trend of contributing to Eastern Conference title chasers.
Brogdon averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists on 43.3 percent shooting and 28.6 percent from three-point range in 2025. While the shooting splits with the Wizards were underwhelming, he is just two seasons removed from hitting 44.4 percent of his shots from the arc in 67 games with the Celtics.
The only reason the Magic should wait to pursue is in case better options, like Portland Trail Blazers star Anfernee Simons, are available. Regardless of if it's Brogdon, Simons, or another guard, acquiring backcourt help is a must for the Magic's offense to compete with the best the NBA has to offer.
MORE ORLANDO MAGIC NEWS
Magic Predicted To Land $175 Million Disgruntled Superstar In Trade Costing Significant Depth
Magic Trade Proposal Sends NBA Champion To Western Conference For $100 Million Guard
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.