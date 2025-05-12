Magic Predicted To Land $175 Million Disgruntled Superstar In Trade Costing Significant Depth
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner headline the most talented position group on the Orlando Magic's roster: forward.
Considering this, it would make little sense for the Magic's front office to chase yet another skilled forward this offseason. Unless that player is simply too hard to pass on, like Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may justifiably be disgruntled in his current situation.
The Bucks have not returned to even the Eastern Conference Finals since winning the championship in 2021, which may push Antetokounmpo to request a change of scenery this summer. ClutchPoints predicts the following blockbuster trade could take place between the Bucks and Magic this offseason.
Magic receive: Antetokounmpo
Bucks receive: Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, Mo Wagner, Anthony Black, Jett Howard, Caleb Houston, 2025 first-round pick (via Nuggets), 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2027 first-round swap option
This move not only demolishes Orlando's depth but also crowds their most loaded position further. Isaac, Anthony, Wagner, and Black are rotational pieces for the Magic while Howard and Houstan are still young. Dealing three unprotected first-round picks adds greater risk to this trade.
Is Antetokounmpo worth such a lucrative asking price? Absolutely, but it shouldn't come from the Magic.
The team instead needs to focus on upgrading the backcourt and big man rooms this offseason. Even if the organization parts with a similar amount of depth to do so, it will place much more balance across their lineup.
