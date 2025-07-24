Magic Rookie Jase Richardson Reconnects With Legendary Coach
Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson may have only spent a brief period of his basketball journey at Michigan State, but he hasn’t forgotten it.
Recently, Richardson returned to Michigan State to attend a basketball practice. He reconnected with coach Tom Izzo, the legendary leader who helped mold Richardson as a player.
In his lone season as a Spartan, Richardson played in 36 games while averaging 12.1 points and converting 41.2 percent of his 3-point attempts. After Izzo moved Richardson into the starting lineup, he further elevated his game.
In his first game as a starter, Richardson dropped a career-high 29 points against Oregon. Over his next 14 starts, Richardson averaged over 16 points while shooting 42 percent from deep. Richardson and the Spartans made it to the Elite 8 before falling to Auburn, 70-64.
After the Magic selected Richardson, Izzo made it a point to text Jeff Weltman to inform him of Richardson’s character as a player and a person.
“'He's a great person, a better teammate, a great player,” Izzo told Weltman, who is Orlando’s president of basketball operations. “He has the quality that many don't have anymore: a high basketball IQ, and winning is very important to him.”
In two Summer League games, Richardson averaged 16.5 points while shooting 50 percent from long range. With his capabilities, the son of ex-Orlando Magic guard Jason Richardson may find himself contributing sooner rather than later.
