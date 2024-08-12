Magic's Jalen Suggs' Three-Point Shot Reached New Heights Last Year. Can He Replicate It?

#Magic G Jalen Suggs shot 40.7% (116-285, 3.8 attempts/game) on catch-and-shoot 3s in 2023-24.



Frequency increase year-over-year coincides with percentage jumps:



Year 1: 22.2% C&S 3PT%, 19.7% of shots

Year 2: 34.8% C&S 3PT%, 25.2% of shots

Year 3: 40.7% C&S 3PT%, 39.9% of shots pic.twitter.com/imjku5XhYK