Report: USA Basketball 'Wants to Feature' Magic's Paolo Banchero in Future Olympics
The United States is just under 48 hours removed from winning a fifth straight gold medal in Olympic men's basketball, but USA Basketball Men's National Team Managing Director Grant Hill already has a focus set on the next Olympics.
According to a report from The Athletic's Joe Vardon, that focus includes a desire to have Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero for future Olympics.
"Paolo Banchero, another member of USA's last World Cup team, was under serious consideration for the Paris Olympics and is a player Hill wants to feature in Olympiads to come," Vardon wrote in an article published on Monday.
The case for Banchero is as follows: he'll be 25 in July of 2028 when the Games take place in Los Angeles, and he'll have had time to add to a resume that already boasts an NBA Rookie of the Year award and 2024 All-Star appearance. At 6-foot-10 and 250 pounds, the playmaking forward is one of the bright young stars in the NBA, and has previous USA Basketball experience in his background.
In a run that resulted in the States grabbing fourth in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Banchero scored 9.3 points, grabbed 3.4 rebounds and tallied 1.6 assists a game with 'USA' across the front of his jersey as a 20-year-old. He shot 58% from the field and played 17.4 minutes a contest.
As for his consideration on the Paris roster, Banchero was a part of the 41-man pool that was eventually narrowed to 12. Should Banchero have made the team, he would've been the youngest member of the team – born two years younger than Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
Banchero's representation of Team USA comes after an initial commitment to play for Italy, where he has dual citizenship with the United States. His father, Mario, is of an Italian background. His mother, Rhonda, played for Team USA – a factor that played a role in his decision when all was said and done, he told the Associated Press last year.
Hill, who oversees the selection of the team, and Banchero have had mutual interest in the 21-year-old's representation of the red, white and blue for a while now, and their connection stems further to Duke and Hill's relationship with Banchero's agent, Mike Miller.
As this last Olympic roster was perhaps a changing of the guard and some of the game's greats from this generation bid a possible farewell to international competition, Banchero is poised to be a featured member of future Olympics to come.
