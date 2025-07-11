The Magic Insider

Magic's Jeff Weltman Reveals Thought Process Behind New Player Acquisitions

Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman went into the offseason with a clear goal in mind for how to elevate the roster.

Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman (left) and second round draft pick Caleb Houstan (right) during a press conference at the Amway Center.
With the bulk of free agency and the NBA Draft in the rear view mirror, Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman is immersing himself in watching draft picks Jase Richardson and Noah Penda.

During the Magic's first Summer League matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Weltman sat down with NBATV to discuss the reasoning behind Orlando's free agent and Draft acquisitions.

"We need to get better. Obviously, we've been one of the poorest shooting teams in the league the last couple of years, so we knew we had to address that," Weltman said. "But we also felt that part of the reason that our shooting was below our standard was because of a lack of skill, shot creation and shot quality at the end of the day."

Last season, the Magic finished near or at the bottom of the league in several offensive categories. Orlando was 28th in scoring offense, 27th in field goal percentage offense and 30th in 3-point offense. Moreover, the Magic ranked last in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.76.

The Magic should alleviate their 3-point shooting struggles by adding Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Richardson. Moreover, Jones possesses one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the league.

"So in order to elevate the shooting, we needed to hit all those points, and hopefully the players that we brought in will do that," Weltman added.

