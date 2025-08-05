Two Magic Rising Stars Predicted To Become First Time All-Stars
The Orlando Magic already had a strong core in Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. But the addition of Desmond Bane elevates their starting lineup to one of the best in the league. As the team grows together, individual accolades could follow. Banchero earned his first All-Star selection in 2023–24, and with injuries weakening the Eastern Conference, Wagner and Bane could both make a case for their first selections as the Magic push for a title.
Franz Wagner's Case
Wagner averaged 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists last season and stepped up when Banchero was sidelined with a torn right oblique. During that stretch, he averaged 26.1 points, six rebounds and six assists. However, Wagner’s efficiency dipped after returning from his own oblique injury, most noticeably in his shooting form. He developed a noticeable hitch in his jumper and shot just 18.9 percent from three-point range in the playoffs. Wagner admitted the injury disrupted his rhythm, but he’s focused on regaining consistency as he prepares to lead Team Germany in EuroBasket.
If Wagner can raise his three-point percentage into the low 30s, he could emerge as a strong candidate for his first All-Star selection.
The Athletic’s NBA Daily Podcast recently named Wagner the top candidate to earn his first All-Star selection.
"He was very good," the podcast said. "There was one bright spot, he's been pretty good from the corners his entire career. With Desmond Bane coming in, Tyus Jones coming in. Those two guys took a combined 11 threes per game last year, and we all remember that stretch he had in December when Paolo was out. I feel like the Magic are a shoo-in to be a home-court advantage team, but I think they could be even better than that. And I just think we will get to a point where it's obvious they deserve two All-Stars."
Desmond Bane's Case
Although Bane may trail Wagner in All-Star projections, he could benefit from playing in the Eastern Conference, which isn't as crowded with elite guards as the West. Arguably, Bane has already earned All-Star consideration during his five-year career, averaging 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists after his rookie season. On a stacked Magic roster, Bane is expected to take on fewer playmaking responsibilities potentially boosting his efficiency. He shot 39.2 percent from three last season and should thrive as an off-ball threat alongside Wagner and Banchero.
"I'm a big believer in the Magic," the podcast added. "He's also going to benefit from efficiency statistics. I think that he's going to get a large amount of credit from the NBA for the improvement that I think is coming. I think their leap into legitimate contenderhood is just by virtue of being one of the three best teams in the East. I think the offensive impact he's going to bring, he might not have the points per game that we're kind of used to seeing out of like all stars and some of the stuff, but I think the high efficiency, and the fact he is a high-impact player."
