NBA Analyst Has Thrilling Response to Orlando Magic Selecting Jase Richardson
The Orlando Magic added guard depth and 3-point shooting by selecting Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the 25th pick in the NBA Draft Wednesday.
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor seems pleased with the selection, calling it a dream fit for Orlando.
Here's what he posted on X: "Jase Richardson x Orlando Magic = DREAM FIT
This is perfect for both sides. All his size concerns mitigated by this massive, lengthy Magic roster. Adds elite shooting and connective playmaking. Jase would've been top 10 on my Magic big board.
Many more shooters for the Magic to target in the second round too."
The 19-year-old is the son of former Orlando Magic guard Jason Richardson, who spent nearly three seasons with the organization. Beyond O'Connor, Magic fans are taking to social media to express their excitement.
Richardson made the most of his only season at Michigan State. He was named to the Big 10 All-Freshman team, joining draft mates Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen and Kasparus Jakucionis.
Moreover, Richardson is one of the first freshmen to lead the Big 10 in plus-minus since Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. did it for the Spartans in 2017-18. Richardson is also one of six players in the conference to shoot 50 percent from two, 40 percent from the perimeter and over 80 percent from the free throw line.
Richardson began to excel in Tom Izzo's offense after becoming a starter. In Richardson's first start against Oregon on Feb. 8, Richardson dropped a career-high 29 points. Richardson remained in the starting lineup, averaging over 16 points while shooting 42 percent from deep.
